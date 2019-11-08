|
Richard "Dick" Schlies
Denmark - Richard "Dick" Schlies of Denmark, age 69, was called home to heaven into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 5th 2019, surrounded by his family. Friends may visit Monday, November 11, 2019 from 3 p.m. until the time of the prayer service at 7 p.m. at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Road R, Denmark, WI. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass will be 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church 145 St. Claude Street, Denmark, WI.
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. To view the full obituary for Dick, visit www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019