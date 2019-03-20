|
Richard "Dick" Siebers
De Pere - Richard "Dick" Siebers, age 90, of De Pere, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. The son of the late Edward and Norma (Kueter) Siebers was born September 6, 1928 in Plymouth, WI. He graduated from Green Bay East High School in the Class of 1946 and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as an officer's record specialist. On August 12, 1950, he married Eleanor "Ellie" Deneys at Annunciation Catholic Church in Green Bay. Dick was employed with the City of De Pere for many years, and in his spare time enjoyed: playing cards, softball, watching the Packers, Brewers, Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Phoenix Womens Basketball. He was treasurer of the De Pere Area Men's Club for 15 years and was a bartender at the Veteran's Memorial Arena for several years. Dick was also an avid bowler, and completed a 300+ game and could frequently be found in league play at the Keglers Klub. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and later St. Mary Parish in De Pere.
Survivors include his wife of over 68 years, Ellie; daughters: Lisa (Mark) Smits and Lori (Dan) Fabry; grandchildren: Kyle and Kory Smits, Breanna and Amanda Fabry; 2 sister-in-law: Alice Bunker and Marion (Jack) Larson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Eli and Josephine (Tilque) Deneys and a sister-in-law: Florence Bonno.
Private family services were held by Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care.
Our family would like to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers at Allouez Sunrise Village and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019