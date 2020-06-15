Richard "Dick" Snyder
1944 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Snyder

Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Snyder, 75, of Green Bay, beloved husband of Shari Snyder, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Dick was born on September 14, 1944 in Thomasville, Georgia, son of Dorothy Snyder and the late Charles Snyder.

Dick is survived by his wife Shari, Mother, Dorothy Snyder and brother, Thomas (Laura) Snyder. He is also survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Snyder.

A visitation celebrating Dick's life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1 PM - 4 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. To share a memory or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
