Richard Streifel
Green Bay - Richard W. Streifel 79 of Green Bay passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Aurora Baycare in Green Bay. He was born on April 3, 1940, to the late Thomas and Helen (Burkhard) Streifel in Maddock, ND and graduated from Esmond High School in 1958. Richard proudly served his country for four years in the Air Force. On June 22, 1963, Richard married Trude Zoellner at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Marinette. He worked at Georgia Pacific for 52 years. He was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish. Richard enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and country music.
Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Trude Streifel of Green Bay; sons: Richard T. (Nance) of Bowie, MD, Craig (Cindy) of Madison, and Ryan of Green Bay; grandchildren: Otto, Anna, Connor, Colton, and Cami; brothers: Norman (Alice) of Williston, ND, Robert (Rachel) of Woodbury, MN, and Leon (Dawn) of Fargo, ND; and sisters: Alvina Mehlhoff of Bismarck, ND, Evelyn (Roger) Iverson of Minot, ND, Yvonne (Brian) Holm-Pederson of Moorhead, MN, and Sharon (Lynn) Fischer of Sun City, AZ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Clement and Dennis.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020