Richard "Dick" Sylvester
Green Bay - Richard "Dick" Sylvester, 71, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was born January 7, 1949, in Green Bay, WI to Herbert and Gladys Sylvester. Dick graduated from West High School in Green Bay and following graduation, served in the U.S. Army. After the Army, he started his career as a plumber until he retired in 2009. Dick then helped out at GB Pet Food Center.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary (Aeils) Sylvester; sons, Adam Sylvester and Nathan Sylvester; stepsons, James (Cheryl) Weise, Joseph (Stacey) Weise and Justin Weise; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Rebecca, Kyle, Breanna, Brandi, Savanah, Alexandria, Samantha, Nia; four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Asher, Wilder and Hensley; his sister, Katherine (Stan) Tehan; and brother, David Sylvester.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joy.
Family and friends may pay their respects at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 3. Military Honors will conclude the evening. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.