Richard T. Robokoff
Green Bay - Richard T Robokoff, 77, Green Bay passed away peacefully to his eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Rich was born on March 15, 1942 in Goodman, Wisconsin the son of the now late John and Mamie (Kowalski) Robokoff. Following his graduation from Goodman High School, Rich moved to Green Bay and went to work in the paper mills. It took only a short period of time for Rich to learn this type of work wasn't for him. After a long and successful career at Hoida Lumber, Rich followed his passion of building. Big Rich "the builder" was one of the driving forces behind many developments including several Chalets at Ski Brule, the Cedar View Estates, Flat Creek Motel in Jackson Wyoming, just to name a few.
Rich was an avid sportsman. He loved to participate in football, basketball, and baseball, but his lifelong joy, and rage was his incredible spirit to downhill ski. When it came to skiing, Rich could take responsibility for turning thousands of people over to the sport. Rich learned how to ski on the back hills of Marinette County and in the 70's - 80's his smile could always be seen at either Ski Brule or Vulcan USA. Cowboy Rich took his dream all the way to living and skiing on a regular basis in the Rocky Mountains of Steamboat Springs Co., Jackson Hole, WY, and even made turns on the Alps.
Rich is survived by his loving wife, Sherry; his Children; Rockie (Gary) Caelwaerts, Richard S (Kathy) Robokoff, Chrissy (Jimmy) Skaleski, Tammy (Chris) Hohol and Scott Thompson; 12 Grandchildren Ashley, Cody, Rachele, Chelsie, Dillon, Courtney, Nick, Brittany, Natalie, Jared, Marissa and Arianna. 3 Great-Grandchildren Lexi, Addie, and Ben. 1 Brother and sister-in-law David (Vikki) Robokoff. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Celebration Church, 3475 Humbolt Road. A Celebration of Richards's life will be held at 4:00pm at the church with Rev. Keith Schommer officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 2 to July 7, 2019