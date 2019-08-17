|
Richard W. ("Dick") Boelter
Howard - Richard W. ("Dick") Boelter, age 88, passed away at Unity Hospice residence on August 14, 2019 in Green Bay with family at his side. He was born February 24, 1931, in Milwaukee, to Laurel W. Boelter and Gladys M. (Finn) Massey. Growing up during the Great Depression, Dick made the most of life and saw the world by enlisting in the Army at age 16 in June 1947. He held every rank from private to first sergeant and served ten years in the Airborne and Ranger infantry. He entered OSC in 1957 and served ten years as an infantry officer attaining the rank of Major. Dick attained his dream of being a pilot during this time, being an instrument-rated aircraft pilot and armed helicopter pilot. While in the service he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Master Parachute Badge, Senior Aviator Badge, Purple Heart, and 10 Oak Leaf Clusters; having served multiple tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam, he was seriously wounded in Korea. Dick retired from the service in 1967 to pursue his other dream of being an attorney. He attended Marquette University, obtained his undergraduate B.S. in Business Administration, as well as his Juris Doctor. He settled in Wautoma, opening a law practice there while later serving as a Court Commissioner. Dick eventually retired to Bella Vista, Ark., and had recently moved to Green Bay. Dick enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing, cards and downhill skiing, serving 13 years in Ski Patrol at a local hill. Dick will be remembered most for his unconditional love of his children and wife.
Dick is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Boelter; three children, Leslie Ann Boelter (Jeff De Bauche), Deborah Sue Khoja (Cliff Tannas), and Richard W. ("Bill") Boelter; three stepchildren, Daniel Patrykus, Dennis Patrykus and Ann Patrykus; four grandchildren, Ali Khoja, Nadia McLaughlin, Jeremy Beauprey and Kayla Boelter; and three step grandchildren, Jennifer Patrykus, Maya Patrykus and Grayson Patrykus.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Military Honors. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
The family wishes to publicly thank all the selfless caregivers at Unity Hospice. Their kindness to us will not be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019