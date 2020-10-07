Richard W. "Deke" Goelz
Howard - Richard W. "Deke" Goelz, 81, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7:30 a.m.
Dick was born in Milwaukee, WI where he had spent his early life attending Pius School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard ship from 1957-1960. Upon his return, he entered his career at the Local Steamfitters trade following in his dad's shoes. He really never retired from the trade and worked at Reeke Marold for 45 years from 1975 to present.
Dick met the love of his life, Patricia, on a blind date in December of 1961, and they then married May 11, 1963 and proceeded to have a son and a daughter. Together they built a solid foundation of what a true partnership is - instilling family values, hard work ethic and always looking on the bright side of life.
Dick had such a zest for life and for people, never turning anyone away. He was a master of many talents and could fix anything. He was an incredible welder and helped many local people and businesses including Kimps Hardware and Krueger Sentry Gauge.
He was a gifted athlete, starting when he was a kid; playing baseball and was close to making the Pros. He also enjoyed bowling and horseshoes and in the last few years took up golf. Every Tuesday, the foursome Dick, Bob Peerson, Tony Yaggie and his son-in-law, Rory Campbell would golf numerous courses around the area and laugh and joke endlessly.
Dick was a person that would meet a stranger and gain a new friend. He had a way of making you feel special and always made you laugh. Dick did everything with his heart invested, from work projects to endless possessions that we now cherish as reminders of his talent.
Dick is survived by his bride of 57 years, Patricia Ann (Masuga); son, Jeff Goelz (Julie Wesa); daughter, Laurie Campbell (Rory Campbell); grandchildren, Teka Marie, Kyla Ruby and Kody Richard (Jaden Hendzel); great-grandchildren; grand pups, Daisy, Moose and Rudy; brother, John Goelz (Barb) of Oconomowoc; sister, Mary Ellen Hadfield (Jim) of Brookfield; nieces and nephews; special friends, Bob Peerson, Tony Yaggie, Tom Frericks, Tony Marold Jr., Scott and Jody Fox, Myrna Masuga, Dale Lardinois, Jim Kohls, Toby Peterson and many many more.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Marion Goelz; his wife's parents, Melvin and Ruby Masuga; many aunts, uncles, cousins, his beloved pooch, Scooter; many work friends and most recently his lifelong friend and horseshoe buddy, Saint Oz.
A special thank you is extended to all the doctors and nurses especially, Dr. Nohara, Shae, Bridget, Hannah, Ann and Amy, who provided the utmost care to Dick - you all have been exceptional!
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mark K. Jenson who not only was Dick's GP, but a very good friend and such a God send in this difficult time; and the wonderful neighbors we were blessed with, Byholms, Krautkramers, Paynes, Mike, John, Alex, and angel Marilyn Odegard.
A private service with immediate family only will be held; but the family knows how many lives Dick touched, so they are having a "Celebration of Life drive through Procession" at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, October 10; entering the west parking lot from Shawano Ave. and exiting on to Leo Street on the backside of the parking lot. Please feel free to write them a special memory you had with Dick to provide comfort during this difficult time. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
WELL DONE MY GOOD FAITHFUL SERVANT. The world came together as people stayed apart.