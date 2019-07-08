|
|
Richard W. Laundre
Green Bay - Richard W. Laundre, 88, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Richard was born on June 7, 1931, in Bay Settlement, the son of the now late Peter and Mary (Verdegan) Laundre. Richard was an Operating Engineer and a long time member of the Operating Engineers Local #139. "Abe" retired from Gauthier and Sons Construction. He married his former spouse Carol Jane Radej and together they had 10 children. Richard later married Arletta Borlee and she preceded him in death on August 6, 2018. He enjoyed directing the choir at St. John's Parish in Little Chute and loved spending time at the cabin in Crooked Lake. Richard had many talents when it came to anything outdoors and loved gardening and canning what he grew. He created many beautiful stone landscaping walls for family and friends. Richard was ecstatic and very proud of the fact that he had a part of being one of the landscapers who worked on the original Lambeau field and was huge Packer fan and arm chair quarterback.
He is survived by his children; Robert Landry, Two Rivers; Mary Laundre, Green Bay; Larry (Tammy) Laundre, New Franken; John Laundre, Green Bay; Amy (Hudson) Lane, Suamico; Chuck Laundre, Green Bay; Theresa Stahl, Green Bay; Tom (Tricia) Laundre, Appleton; Lisa Ver Haagh, Green Bay; 15 grandchildren, Troy, Tina (Chad), Clark, Chris, Cory, Melissa, Shannon, Ashleigh, Mick, Bill (Harlie), Grace (Mike), Thomas, Sage, Brianna and Madison, 14 great-grandchildren. Upon his marriage to Arletta, Richard lovingly extended his role as father to an additional 8 step-children: Francine Borlee, Virginia City, NV; Josepha Borlee, Little Chute; Maria Nason, Oshkosh; Mike (Sue) Borlee, Copper Harbor, MI; Rachelle (Kevin) Anderson, Luxemburg; Andrea (Dave) Kramer, Neenah; David (Joann) Borlee, Oshkosh; Denise (Mike) Willems, Green Bay, 12 step-grandchildren, and 9 step great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by 1 son Bill, 1 grandson Nicholas Ver Haagh, his sisters and brother Thelma (George), Margie (Cliff), Roland (Beaty), Joyce (Ken), Shirley (Roy), Joan (Paul).
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) with Msgr. James Feeley officiating.
The family would like to offer a special note of appreciation to the staff of Appleton Helen's House and the Theda Care at Home Hospice for all of their loving care and compassion shown to Richard. Also, a very special thank you to his daughter-in-law Tricia, for all you have done to help our Dad along the way.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 10, 2019