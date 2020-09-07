Richard Watermolen
Green Bay - Richard L. Watermolen, 61, died peacefully at his home on September 5, 2020 after a 17 month battle with cancer. He was born in Green Bay on April 8, 1959 to Norman and Marion (Gerlikowski) Watermolen. Rick attended St. Mary of the Angels grade school and graduated from Premontre High School in 1977. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science from UW River Falls.
Rick spent most of his career at JJ Protective Service/ProTec Fire services and was an Officer, Director and stockholder of the company at the time of his death.
Rick loved a good time with friends especially around the water. This included time on Hilton Head Island, SC, Hawaii, and the Florida Keys as well as fishing trips on the St. Croix and Menominee Rivers. He enjoyed going out on the Bay, especially in The Aftermath and spending time at his home on the Bay enjoying a cocktail while watching the sunset.
Rick is survived by Renee Amore; brother, Jim (Jane) Watermolen, Abrams; sisters, Patricia (Mark) Christensen and Susan Watermolen both from Green Bay; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his faithful but crabby cat, Franny. Rick was a son, brother, partner and best friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Renee Amore for her loving care during his illness as well as Jim Molitor for being there to help.
Rick had a tremendous love of animals. A memorial donation in his honor can be made to Happily Every After No Kill Pet Sanctuary, 2255 Fox Heights Ln, Green Bay, Wi 54304, www.heanokill.org
At his request, a private celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
