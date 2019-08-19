|
Richard William Lohrey
Algoma - Richard W. Lohrey, 78, Algoma, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. He was born October 21, 1940 in the Township of Ahnapee to Clarence and Viola (Hruska) Lohrey.
He attended the Algoma High School and worked on the home farm until he entered the US Army in July of 1960 and was honorable discharge in July of 1963.
After his return the area he met and married Mary J. Rohr in Kewaunee on April 25, 1964.
Richard worked for the US Railroad maintaining the tracks for 23 years. After his retirement from the Railroad he worked at Hatco in Sturgeon Bay for 11 years. He loved his time up at their cabin in Crivitz, he was very proud of serving his country and always had an American Flag flying at his home and enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers.
He was a member of the Amvets Post 42, Algoma and the Hunting and Fishing Club of Algoma.
Richard is survived by his wife Mary, three sons Kevin (Narissa) Lohrey, Algoma; Greg Lohrey, Green Bay; and Scott (Candy) Lohrey, Brussels: one grandson Ryker; two brothers-in-law Charlie Rohr, Kewaunee and Robert (Carol) Rohr, Green Bay and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Henry and Donald, one daughter-in-law Susan Lohrey and one sister-in-law Jane Rohr.
Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 10:00 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. There will be a military service at 11:00 AM with the chaplain of the Amvets Post 42.
The memorial service will be officiated by Pastor Dan Olson.
The family wants to give a special thank you the the staff at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for all the kindness and care given to Richard.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24, 2019