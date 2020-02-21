|
Rick Alan Mason
Green Bay - Rick Alan Mason, 67, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born October 3, 1952, in Menominee, MI, son of the late Robert Mason and Agnes Kinville. Rick graduated from Green Bay West High, and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married Sally Pieschek in 1973 in Green Bay. Rick was a maintenance man at Tectron Tube for over 20 years.
Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and most importantly spending time with his family.
Rick will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sally; 2 daughters, Tracy (Brian) Berry, Green Bay, and Renee (Fred) Menger, Green Bay; one grandson, Austin Berry; 2 granddaughters, Chelsey and Cassandra; one great-grandchild, Mila; brothers and sister, Robert (Sherry) Mason, Michael (Debra) Mason, David (Lisa) Mason, and Gary (Candice) Kinville, and Patti (Glenn) Dionne; sister-in-law, Nancy Handevidt; brother-in-law, John (Sharon) Pieschek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rick was in preceded in death by his step-mother, Judy Mason and step-father, Ray Kinville; sister-in-law, Joanne (Jerome) Gillis; brother-in-law, Russ Handevidt; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mildred and Edward Pieschek.
A Celebration of Rick's life will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Polo Point Clubhouse in Oneida.
The family would like to extend a special thank to St. Vincent Hospital staff and Woodside Lutheran Home for their kindness and compassion shown to Rick and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020