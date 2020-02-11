|
Rick R. LaRock
Green Bay - Rick R. LaRock, 59, died Saturday, February 9, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born March 21, 1960, in Oconto Falls to the late Raymond and Sandra (Druckery) LaRock.
Rick spent his life working as a welder. He worked for Renco, and for many years owned his own welding business, Creative Welding. He loved spending time at the lake lot camping, riding his motorcycle, and being with family and friends. Rick also spent time with his extended family, The Heathens Motorcycle Club, of which he was the past president.
Rick is survived by his daughter, Amy Everard (Hicks); his sons, Derek LaRock, Ryan (Ashley) LaRock; his grandchildren, Noah and Briella; his brothers and sisters, Rodney (Sherri) LaRock, Brenda LaRock, Michelle Nahwahquaw, Jody Peters, Billie Jo LaRock, Raymond LaRock, and Ronnie LaRock; his special friends, Ivy St. Thomas and Bonnie Jo; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, extended family, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Saturday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. A Sharing of Memories will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.
Rick's family extends a special word of thanks to Ivy and Bobbie Jo for the care and time they gave to Rick during his illness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020