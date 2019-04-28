Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Ricky Dean "Rick" Robenhorst


1955 - 2019
Ricky Dean "Rick" Robenhorst Obituary
Ricky Dean "Rick" Robenhorst

Abrams - Ricky Dean "Rick" Robenhorst, 63 passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1955, in Green Bay to Arthur Robenhorst and Sally (Mark) Schrader.

After school, Rick joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Following his time in the service, he worked for Dorner-Stahl as a truck driver. Later Rick worked as a truck driver for Aldridge Electric and eventually started his own trucking company, Rock Trucking. He married Dawn Zacharias in 2004. They really enjoyed their time together at home, their "cabin" in the woods, with their dogs Micah and Oliver. Rick loved the outdoors and watching the deer and other wildlife around his home. He also enjoyed visits from his son, Jeremiah and family.

Rick is survived by his wife, Dawn; his son Jeremiah (Melissa) Robenhorst; grandchildren, Cameron and Joe; his dear mother, Sally (Mark) Schrader; his siblings, Debbie Moseng, Ardie Robenhorst, Larry (Dawn) Robenhorst, Mark Robenhorst, and Randy Robenhorst; father-in-law, Charles (Teena Grenier) Zacharias; Dawn's sister and brother, Lisa (Ted) Schwartz, Chuck (Gina) Zacharias; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Robenhorst; a brother, Dan Robenhorst; and his mother-in-law, Sandra Zacharias.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 2, followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
