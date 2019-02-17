|
|
Rita Bertha Van Iten
Green Bay - Rita Bertha Van Iten, 97, beautiful Mother, Grandmother, Great (and Great-Great) Grandmother passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at a local care facility. She was born October 7, 1921, the 3rd of 9 children of the late Alfred and Frances (Steiner) Marquardt. A life-long resident of Green Bay, Rita attended Cathedral grade school, graduating from Green Bay East High School in 1939. Rita married John Merlin (Merlie) Van Iten on September 12, 1942 at St. Francis Cathedral, Green Bay; he preceded her in death on April 12, 2009.
Rita was blessed with boundless energy which transferred to good home-made cooking for her family, parish and community service, and sporting activities from golfing, bowling to cross-country skiing into her 70's. Rita provided a home filled with music, flower gardens, games and the love of outdoors. Her dimpled smile will be forever etched in our collective memories.
Survivors include her 5 children: John (Teresa) Van Iten, Green Bay, Barbara (John) Froelich, Neenah, Thomas (Diane) Van Iten, Green Bay, Richard (Judith) Van Iten, Green Bay, and Robert (Renee) Van Iten, Green Bay; 13 granchildren: Jack (Amy) Van Iten, Douglas (Dionne) Van Iten, Peter (Susan) Froelich, Jonna Froelich (John Billman), Anya Froelich (Jacob Hoover), Michael (Elizabeth) Froelich, Jessica (Eric) VanDenHeuvel, Shawn (Shawna) Van Iten, Eric (Natalie) Van Iten, Christopher (Resa) Van Iten, Alexa Van Iten and Seth Van Iten; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; her oldest sister and best friend, Ruth (Marquardt) Tilkens; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Eva King, James Marquardt, Rev. Donald Marquardt, Norbert Marquardt, Jean Rocque, and Richard Marquardt.
Visitation for Rita and her Family will be held on Friday, February 22, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Lane, Green Bay from 9:30 am until the start of the 11:00 am Funeral Service. Rev. Mike Ingold will officiate.
A memorial fund has been established by Rita's family for Autism and Altzheimers Research.
The family extends a special thank you to the wonderful staff at Age Well and nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to Rita and her family.
Condolences may be expressed to Rita's family through www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019