Rita D. O'Donnell
Green Bay - Rita D. O'Donnell, 95, longtime resident of Green Bay, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski. Rita was born Rita Dorothy Moran on March 24,1924 to Frank and Clara (McKeough) Moran in Green Bay. Rita graduated from St. Joseph's Academy for Girls in 1942. While at a high school dance she met Neil O'Donnell and they were married October 31,1945.
In addition to raising her 8 children, Rita worked at JCPenny, Reimer Meats and retired from Ryan Funeral Home. After her husband died in 1988, Rita was dedicated to her many volunteer jobs including St. Vincent De Paul, St. Norbert College, Meals on Wheels, and Woodside Nursing home.
Rita was a long-time member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish where she was very active in the Women's Guild. Rita enjoyed meeting her friends for coffee on Tuesday mornings and their weekly "therapy" session at McDonalds after morning Mass.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband Neil; her parents Clara and Frank Moran; brothers Fran and Bernard Moran; sisters Dorothy Moran, and Mary Fairbanks; and a great-grandson Collin Cowart.
She is survived by her eight children, Margaret Axelson, Patt (Gil) Nowak, Terry (Richard) Albers, Katie (Tom Goth) O'Donnell, Dennis(Joanne)O'Donnell, Bill O'Donnell, Thomas O'Donnell and John O'Donnell, 15 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren, sisters Margaret Moran, Kay (Norb) Zelton, Ann Skochinski; sister-in-law Pat Moran. Rita is also survived by many nieces and nephews
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth St., De Pere beginning at 5:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020. A prayer service will take place at 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S Oneida St Green Bay beginning at 10:00 am on Tuesday March 10, 2020.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am with Fr. Mike Ingold officiating. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to leave an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in Rita's name.
Rita's family would like to thank the staff of Country Villa in Pulaski as well as Unity Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020