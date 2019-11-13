|
|
Rita Jauquet
Casco - Rita Jauquet, 90, Casco, formerly Namur, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit. She was born in Rosiere on Feb. 10, 1929 to William and Josie (Gilson) Delfosse. Rita graduated from Brussels High School in 1946 and on Nov. 27, 1947 she married Francis Jauquet at St. Mary's Church in Namur.
Rita worked as a secretary and IMC Aide at Southern Door Elementary School for 21 ½ years, retiring in December of 1994. She also served as financial secretary of Our Lady of Fatima Court (N.C.S.F.) since the court began in 1949.
She was a wonderful homemaker who loved her family. She was an excellent cook and loved baking Belgian pies, cakes, and cookies. Rita also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and was a great seamstress having made many of her girls' dresses when they were little. In later years, she enjoyed her card club.
For Rita, every Tuesday was spent going to the Chapel at Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin for mass, rosary, and prayer with her two companions, Joanne and Angela. Her most recent enjoyment was communicating with family and friends on her computer.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years and 4 children, Joan (Dennis) Brahmer, Wittenberg; Mary Ann (Jeff) Miller, Sturgeon Bay; Lisa Jauquet (special friend Mike Harding), New Franken; and Kris Jauquet, Brussels; seven grandchildren, Julia (Jay) Wilkins, Kory Miller, Haley Miller, Jolene (David Buhk), Kale, Kollin and Aubrey Jauquet; 2 great-grandchildren, Reed and Finley Wilkins; a sister Carol Parins, in-laws, Lucy Jauquet, Alvin and Rena Jauquet, and Emery Vandenhouten. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, Regina Delfosse, Janice (Emery) Vandenhouten, and numerous in-laws.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Dyckesville. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Special thanks to the Algoma Long Term Care Unit and Unity Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019