Rita K. Mach, 89, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday morning Jan 21, 2020 at home following a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 3, 1930 in Antigo, WI to the late Peter and Loretta Theisen. She married the love of her life Ben Mach, son of the late Cecelia and William Mach, June 17, 1950 at Saint John's in Antigo, WI.
Rita was a former hair stylist and taught cosmetology for 22 years at IBA Beauty School in Green Bay. She enjoyed playing cards, Friday fish fries, cooking and baking, chiffon cakes, cherry pies, kolaches, a real "Betty Crocker", loved to watch the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers but her passion was caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Ben of 69 years; one daughter Barbara, one son Robert both of Green Bay; two very precious and loving grandchildren Christine and Kevin (special friend Ashley). She is survived by her sister Eleanor and brother-in-law Carl Hoerman and brother Edward Theisen both of Antigo ,WI ; three sisters-in-law Karen and Norman Donahue, Visalia, California; Elizabeth Drexler , Waupaca, WI; Bernadine and Bill Kwiecien, Kiel WI ; one brother-in-law Bernard and Sandy Mach, Waukesha, WI; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers-in law, Marie and Tony Hallada; Virginia and Jim Drexler; Rosemary and Larry Drexler, Luella and Joan Theisen; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lavern and Mary Theisen and Eugene and Sue Theisen; and one brother-in-law Philip Mach.
Visitation will be held from 9am to 11am on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish Green Bay, 2270 S. Oneida, Green Bay, WI with mass to follow at 11 am officiated by Father Michael Ingold, and Deacon John Bundra.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Jason Hoppe, Dr. Kevin Mortara, Bellin Cancer Center and Unity Hospice Staff, especially Ashley, Sam, Kang, Dawn, Faith and Kevin for their care, compassion, and devotion that meant so much to Rita and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unity Hospice.Org or Ashwaubenon Public Safety's Crossing Guard or Canine Unit.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Rita's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
