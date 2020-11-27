1/1
Rita L. (Meyer) Taylor
1942 - 2020
Rita L. Taylor (Meyer)

Appleton - Rita L. Taylor (Meyer) passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 25, 2020, surrounded by her family, after enduring a brief and devastating non-covid related illness.

She was born on October 9, 1942 in Miami, Florida and enjoyed traveling back there for vacations.

Rita attended the Southeast Academy in Kissimmee, Florida in 1987. She worked in sales, real estate, financial planning, and finished her career as a customer service rep for Pitney Bowes.

Rita had a green thumb and loved gardening, and planting trees, especially hickory trees. She had bred and raised horses in her youth. Later in life, she loved to shop at thrift stores and going to rummage sales, and auctions. She appreciated going out for a delicious steak dinner.

She faithfully attended Calvary Chapel in Appleton. Rita earnestly sought the coming of her Savior Jesus Christ, and read the Bible daily.

Rita is survived by her husband: Bob Meyer; she will be sadly missed by her two daughters from her first marriage: Julie (Keith) Scray and Jenny (Dan) Calaway; her grandchildren: Ryan (Amber) Scray, Justin (Kate) Scray, Alexander Scray, Devin (Teal) Calaway, Amy (Avery) De Jardin, Emily (Tim) Sillampa, Joshua Calaway and Benjamin Calaway; and great grandchildren: Peyton, Kali, Scarlet, James, and a baby boy on the way in April 2021, Emery, Wren and another baby due in January of 2021 . She is further survived by her brothers: Mike, Tom, and Patrick Taylor; sisters-in-law: Pat (Mike) Fieweger and Kathy (Mike) Jensen; as well as the late James Brittain and his family. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Mary Taylor; sister: Kathy Taylor; her brother-in-law: Henry Meyer; and her children's father from her first marriage: James H. Joseph

A celebration of Rita's amazing life will take place at Calvary Chapel Appleton on December 5, 2020, with Pastor Dwight Douville officiating. Visitation at 10:00 am and services at noon. Luncheon provided by the church after the service.

The family would like to thank the Appleton Medical Center ICU staff for their care.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Calvary Chapel Appleton
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Appleton
