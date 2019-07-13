|
Rita M. Jubert
Green Bay - Rita M. Jubert, 85, Green Bay, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born March 31, 1934 in Brussels to Edward and Agnes (Vandenhouten) Mallien. Rita was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral grade school and St. Joseph Academy class of 1952. On May 12, 1956 she married William Jubert at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Rita was a member of St. Agnes Parish and volunteered for the mobile meal program of St. Vincent. She enjoyed walks with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Michael and Laura Jubert, Mary and Todd Pliner, Michelle and Lynie Vincent; seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Emily) Jubert, Emily Jubert, Brian Pliner, Joe Pliner, Erika Pliner, Madison Vincent, William Vincent; brother-in-law, Richard Jubert; sister-in-law, Patricia Jubert, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William; a sister, Ethel Mallien; brothers-in-law, Arnold, Harold, Robert (Geraldine) and Edwin Jubert; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Jubert.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m Tuesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m Tuesday. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Rennes Nursing Center for their compassionate care for the last 14 years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019