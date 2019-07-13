Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1484 Ninth St
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
1484 Ninth St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Jubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Jubert


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Jubert Obituary
Rita M. Jubert

Green Bay - Rita M. Jubert, 85, Green Bay, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born March 31, 1934 in Brussels to Edward and Agnes (Vandenhouten) Mallien. Rita was a graduate of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral grade school and St. Joseph Academy class of 1952. On May 12, 1956 she married William Jubert at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Rita was a member of St. Agnes Parish and volunteered for the mobile meal program of St. Vincent. She enjoyed walks with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Michael and Laura Jubert, Mary and Todd Pliner, Michelle and Lynie Vincent; seven grandchildren, Nicholas (Emily) Jubert, Emily Jubert, Brian Pliner, Joe Pliner, Erika Pliner, Madison Vincent, William Vincent; brother-in-law, Richard Jubert; sister-in-law, Patricia Jubert, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William; a sister, Ethel Mallien; brothers-in-law, Arnold, Harold, Robert (Geraldine) and Edwin Jubert; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Jubert.

Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m Tuesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m Tuesday. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com

The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Rennes Nursing Center for their compassionate care for the last 14 years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now