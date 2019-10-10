|
Rita M. Lohrengel
Green Bay - Rita M. Lohrengel, age 81, passed away on October 8, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the family farm on March 9, 1938 the daughter of the late Henry and Bernice (Balke) Dillenburg. After graduating from Shawano High School in 1956, she furthered her education and became a cosmetologist. Rita was united in marriage on February 3, 1960 in Kitzingen, Germany to Arthur Lohrengel, while he served in the US Army. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Once returning home from Germany, Art and Rita made their home in Green Bay. She worked as a beautician for many years and later owned Rita's Style-ette Beauty Shop. Rita was very active in Nativity of Our Lord Parish and taught second grade CCD in her home for many years. Rita's life revolved around her family.
Rita is survived by her husband of 59 1/2 years, Arthur, three children: Debra (Richard) Reinhard, Michael (Laurie Smith) Lohrengel, and Craig (Ashley) Lohrengel; four grandchildren: Ryan, Rachel, Carley, and Lauren; great-grandson, Anthony, brothers and sisters: Carol Stefl, Gerry Dillenburg, Al (Jan) Dillenburg, Don (Donnabelle) Dillenburg, Joan (Jim) Vanlerberghe, and Ken Dillenburg; brothers and sisters-in-law: Lorraine (Harland) Zehren, Ken (Betty) Lohrengel, Kathy Tomashek, Janet Bohm, and Jeanne Lohrengel. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives. Rita was preceded in death by brothers in-law and sisters in-law: Greg Stefl, Judy Dillenburg, Christine Dillenburg, Orv Bohm, Delores (Jerome) Meverden, Bob Lohrengel, and Al Tomashek.
Friends and family may visit at the church on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St, Green Bay; from 9:30 am until 10:45 am with Mass to follow at 11:00 am with Celebrant Fr. Mike Ingold. Private entombment will take place at Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Shawano. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions of Green Bay have been entrusted with arrangements. For directions or to leave a condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
The family would like to extend a thank you for the doctors and staff at St. Vincent Hospital 9th floor and Unity Hospice for all the wonderful care that was given to Mom during her stay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019