Rita Mae DeGrave
Green Bay - Rita Mae (Delfosse) DeGrave, 85, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born February 23, 1934, in Green Bay to the late Louis and Josephine Delfosse.
On June 26, 1954, she married John DeGrave at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She worked at different nursing homes and at Green Bay Foods until her retirement in 1997. Together Rita and John enjoyed many camping trips to Eagle River.
Rita is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John; her children, Sandy (Wayne) Salentine, Mike (Lori ) DeGrave, Tena (Frank) Stein, Carla (Bob) Oleyniczak; grandchildren, Jeremy (Krisy) Salentine, Chris (Wendy) Salentine, Eric (Megan) Salentine, Sadie Jo Salentine (fiancé Adam Francois), Rick Stein, Kayla (Ross) Jergenson, Jim Stein (fiancé Tori Kane), Andy (Kelly) DeGrave, Matt (Shelley) DeGrave; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Bonnie) Delfosse; sister-in-law, Beverly Delfosse; brother-in-law, Jerry (Pat) DeGrave; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; five sisters; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, E860 State Highway 29, Pilsen, on Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, at the church, with the Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be made to the DeGrave family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Rita's family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staff of the Memory Care Unit of the Courtyard of Bellevue Assisted Living.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019