Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko-Wall Funeral Home
1630 E. Mason Street
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Proko-Wall Funeral Home
1630 E. Mason Street
Green Bay, WI
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
E860 State Highway 29
Pilsen, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
E860 State Highway 29
Pilsen, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita DeGrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Mae DeGrave


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Mae DeGrave Obituary
Rita Mae DeGrave

Green Bay - Rita Mae (Delfosse) DeGrave, 85, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born February 23, 1934, in Green Bay to the late Louis and Josephine Delfosse.

On June 26, 1954, she married John DeGrave at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. She worked at different nursing homes and at Green Bay Foods until her retirement in 1997. Together Rita and John enjoyed many camping trips to Eagle River.

Rita is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, John; her children, Sandy (Wayne) Salentine, Mike (Lori ) DeGrave, Tena (Frank) Stein, Carla (Bob) Oleyniczak; grandchildren, Jeremy (Krisy) Salentine, Chris (Wendy) Salentine, Eric (Megan) Salentine, Sadie Jo Salentine (fiancé Adam Francois), Rick Stein, Kayla (Ross) Jergenson, Jim Stein (fiancé Tori Kane), Andy (Kelly) DeGrave, Matt (Shelley) DeGrave; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Bonnie) Delfosse; sister-in-law, Beverly Delfosse; brother-in-law, Jerry (Pat) DeGrave; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; five sisters; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, E860 State Highway 29, Pilsen, on Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, at the church, with the Rev. Dennis Drury officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be made to the DeGrave family by going to www.prokowall.com.

Rita's family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staff of the Memory Care Unit of the Courtyard of Bellevue Assisted Living.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now