Rita Mary Bloedel
Sturgeon Bay - Rita Mary Bloedel, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, previously of Edgar, passed away as a result of an automobile accident in Door County on Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020.

She was born April 6, 1931 in Waukesha County, daughter of the late Ralph and Cecelia (Graf) Heaton.

Rita's memory will live on in the hearts of her children, Rebecca (Joseph) Schedlbauer of Edgar, Susan (Frank) Dart of Maribel, Laura Slaker of Wausau, and Robert Dickman of Sturgeon Bay; grandchildren, Corey Schedlbauer, Cassandra (Daniel) Meyer, Timothy Dart, Tiffany Dart, Kimberly Dart, Theodore (Miriam) Kopec, Leah Place, and Benjamin Jahnke; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

To view Rita's complete obituary or to leave expressions of sympathy, memories, or photos, please visit her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-5635
