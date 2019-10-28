|
Rita Mary Huven
Green Bay - Rita Mary (Vandenhoven) Huven , 94, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. .
Family and friends may visit Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason St., Green Bay, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., where the evening will conclude with a parish prayer service. Visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 936 Ninth Street, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Suamico, at 2:30 p.m. Full obituary will be published on www.malcorefuneralhome.com when available.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019