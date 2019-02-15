|
|
Rita Moureau
Luxemburg - Rita M. Moureau, 93, Luxemburg, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born December 2, 1925, in Champion, WI to the late David and Odile (Mohimont) DePeau. Rita married Walter Moureau on August 28, 1946 at St Joseph Catholic Church in Champion. Together they owned and operated a dairy farm in New Franken. Walter preceded her in death on September 20, 2007.
Rita loved to cook and bake. She loved holidays, when she could try out new recipes on her family. Rita also loved sweet things and always added an extra spoonful of sugar. After a delicious meal, always with two meats and numerous side dishes, she would bring out dessert. If you were stuffed and you said just a small piece, you were served a big piece anyway. Rita lived her faith and was devoted to the Blessed Virgin, praying her rosary daily. She enjoyed gardening and it was evident by all the roses and colorful flowers surrounding her home. Rita loved her dogs as well as the farm cats too. She and Walter enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and playing cards. Rita also enjoyed a trip to the casino where she played Bingo with her sister, Pearl. She also enjoyed playing Bingo with Pearl and her friend Beulah at Helping Hearts. Rita was a loving mother and grandmother and a longtime member of Holy Cross Parish.
She is survived by her son Larry and his wife Sue; grandchildren, Kathy (Kevin) DuBois and Kim (Jason) Doucette; great grandchildren: Kelsey (fiance' Brandon Ackley); Kris (fiance' Kaitlyn Peot); Katelyn (friend, Tex Kerker) and Kenzie (friend, Brock Kapla) DuBois; Brady and Bailey Coenen; Autumn and Noah Doucette; great great grandson, Jayden Kruetzberg; sister, Marie (Alden) Servais; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Doris Bosetski; Rita Jauquet; Rose Mary (Constance) Vanness; Richard and Joan Moureau and Loretta and Dale Vanderkin. Rita is also survived by a special niece, Linette Servais and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Cecil (Helen) DePeau; Ervin (Beatrice) DePeau and Leland DePeau; sisters: Doris (Tony) Virlee and Pearl (Clem) Brunner; sisters and brothers -in-law: Stanley Bosetski; Orlin Pirlot; Peter Jauquet; Sister Mary John (Grace) Moureau; Joyce (Carl) Berg; Milton (Marilyn) Craanen; Darrell (Judy) Lardinois; Bernice (Robert) Jacobs and Jean (Donald) Smits.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-7:00 pm Sunday, February 17. The visitation will conclude with a Rosary service at 7:00 pm Sunday. Visitation will continue on Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Church from 9:30-10:45 am. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Monday at the church with Abbot Gary Neville, O.Praem officiating. Entombment in the Nicolet memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the Moureau family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to thank Pam, Carl, Peggy, Jaye and all the staff at Helping Hearts Assisted Living for the loving care they have given to Rita. They would also like to thank Sharon and Wayne DePeau, Nicole, the staff of Fred and Mamie's and Unity Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019