Rita Zelzer
Green Bay - Rita Zelzer, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1929, in Green Bay to Sam and Dorothy Pire.
On April 23, 1949, Rita married Myron "Mike" Zelzer at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. She enjoyed spending time with her children and their families. Rita also had a sweet tooth and really enjoyed cookies.
She is survived by four children and their spouses, James Zelzer, Tom and Bonnie Zelzer, Mike and Karen Zelzer, Patrick and Jill Zelzer, and son-in-law, Dennis Johnson; grandchildren and their spouses, John and Nicole Zelzer, Courtnay and Tom Rettler, Jeff and Katie Johnson, Nathan and Heather Zelzer, Harley and Diane Zelzer, Brandon Zelzer, Christine and Cory Lentz, Leah and Derrick Bley, Marcus Zelzer; 14 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Nancy (Wayne) Van Roy, Diane (Ken) Dellis, and Carol Vallier; three sisters-in-law, Betty (Ike) Smith, Joyce (Royal) Schackelford, and Boots Zelzer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Myron; a daughter, Susan Johnson; two sons, Robert Zelzer and Steven Zelzer; daughter-in-law, Carol Zelzer; and a brother-in-law, Lynes Zelzer.
Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday July 28, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. The family is asking that all in attendance wear masks. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Rita's name.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Home Instead, Allouez Sunrise Village, St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice.