Robbyn Blumreich
1956 - 2020
Robbyn Blumreich

Mobile, AL - Robbyn Blumreich, 63, Mobile, AL formerly of Gillett, died Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2020 at Providence Hospital following hospitalization which took place February 4, 2020 and being diagnosed with Gillian-Barre' Syndrome. She was born March 30, 1956 in Oconto Falls to Betty Lou Kruschke and Donald Blumreich. Robbyn grew up in the Gillett area where she graduated Gillett High School with the class of 1974. Following graduation, she worked for the Oconto County Commission on Aging and later started her own embroidery business in Sheboygan, Silver Threads.

Robbyn then went to work for American Business Corp., an employment and job training agency and lived in North Carolina and Indiana before settling in Mobile eight years ago, where she worked as director of operations for them. Robbyn was indeed one of a kind who will be fondly remembered as someone who loved her family and was always the life of the party.

Survivors are her fiancé, Alan Slatky; four siblings, Heidi (Bob) Schindel, Oconto Falls; Bill (Mary) Blumreich, Gillett; Donna Van Ry and Jodi (Bill) Fry, all of Oconto Falls; nieces and nephews, Travis (Sarah) Schindel and family, Brooke (Chris) Siolka and family; Nick (Krista) Blumreich, Kayla Blumreich and family, Robert (Mallory) Blumreich; Christopher Fry; her Kruschke aunts and uncles who looked at Robbyn as their sister, Flora (Lee), Godfather Pete (Lorraine), Doug (Joyce), Bev, Wayne and JoAnn (Joe); also Uncle David Schmidt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Chris Blumreich, one nephew Donald Blumreich, brother-in-law Bill Van Ry, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation with the urn present will be held after 9am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 101 W. Main St. Gillett until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Saturday at the church with Pastor Bill Kamke officiating. Burial will follow in Wanderers Rest Cemetery, Gillett. Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls is serving the Blumreich family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
