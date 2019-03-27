Robert A. "BJ" Johnson



Oconto Falls - Robert A. "BJ" Johnson, 80, of Oconto Falls, passed away March 24th, 2019 with family by his side. Born July 27, 1938 to Arvilla Bartz and Robert Johnson.



BJ was raised in Oconto Falls and lived his entire life in Oconto Falls, and graduated with the class of 1957. In 1959 he joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1963. In 1965 he married Judith Prokosh of Pulaski. Together they had three children. They divorced in 1977.



He worked at Green Bay Packaging from 1967 until December of 1979 when he was hired at Oconto Falls High School as a custodian. He was there for 32 years until his retirement in August of 2011. He enjoyed the students and teachers and missed it a lot after he left. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and going to the casino.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon; brother, Bill (Alberta) of Redding, CA; sister, Bonnie (Vic) Peterson of Oconto Falls; daughter, Bobbie Jo & Shane Brenneke of Hortonville; son, Robby & Fiancée Jeannie Peterson of Vesper; son, Ryan & Shell of Belton, MO; 3 step-children: Chad (Char Moore) of Shawano, Deana Edelburg of Lakewood, and Richelle (Kevin) of Fort Wayne, IN. He is also survived by 7 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, and 5 great-grandsons.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvilla and Robert and son-in-law, Jody Mahon.



Per BJ's wishes, there will not be any showing or a funeral.



Memorials can be made to Unity Hospice or St. Jude.