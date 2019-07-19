|
Robert "Biff" Bellin
Allouez - Robert "Biff" Bellin, 72, Allouez, died Friday, July 19, 2019 after suffering from multiple illness from "Agent Orange". He was born in the Town of Ahnapee (Algoma), July 5, 1947 to Ervin and Genevieve (Jandrin) Bellin.
He graduated from the Algoma High School and entered the Vietnam war where he was stationed in Pleiku from 1968-1969. After his discharge he worked for Proctor and Gamble as a millworker for 33 years. He retired in 2002.
Bob married Patty Dix-Bouche in Green Bay on December 17, 2005. They enjoyed wintering in Florida. He loved spending time with family, their dog "precious" and playing cards. He was a member of the Hermans Club, Pazaza Club, St. Matthews Catholic Church and the Vietnam Veterans Association in Green Bay. He was a friend to so many people.
Bob is survived by his wife Patty, two sons Bill (Chris) Bellin, Greenleaf; Jeff (Janelle) Bellin, Oshkosh; two step daughters Jovana (Jayson) Iwen, Duluth, MN; Cozette (Sean) Devlin, Sun Prairie; one step son Aaron Bouche, Newport News, VA; six grandchildren Zachary and Max Bellin, Kyra and Malachai Devlin and Marlow and Zenon Iwen; his siblings Giles (Cleo) Bellin, Waupaca; Gary (Karen) Bellin, Sturgeon Bay; Ernie (Sherry) Bellin, Oshkosh; Bernie (Trudi) Bellin, Franklin; Ron (Marsha) Bellin Luxemburg; Randy (Deena) Bellin Green Bay; one brother-in-law Roger Puyleart, Green Bay; two sisters-in-law Pat (Pricilla) Bellin, DePere and Sandra Cheatham, Edwardsville, IL; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one infant granddaughter Paige Bellin, brother Glen (infant) and his older brother Glenn and one sister-in-law Beth Bellin.
Family and friends may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4 PM - 8 PM and after 10 AM Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Algoma, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery with Military rites at the graveside.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 27, 2019