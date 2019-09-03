|
|
Robert Bergelin
Green Bay - Robert (Bob) Joseph Bergelin (age 70), born September 30th 1948 to Orville and Lorraine ( Mostek) passed away unexpectedly August 18, 2019. He went to Saint Mary of the Angles Catholic school, then attended East high until graduating in the class of 1966. Bob went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Bob then joined the Air Force and was honorably discharged. After, Bob worked for the United Postal Service for many years.
Bob married the love of his life Sharon Lochman (Ahern) September 5, 1971 and they were married for over 17 years. Together they had 3 kids: Renee, Sean and Brenda. Bob was an avid fisherman, often taking Sean on weekends to their favorite spots. He also loved taking his kids to the library, illuminating his passion for reading. He spent the remainder of his later years driving around with his best friend Sharon in his shiny black convertible, heading to Festival Foods for "novelties". Bob loved spending time with his grandkids
Bob was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his daughter Renee, son Sean (Sarah), daughter Brenda (Kerry), step daughter Liz (Justin) and daughter Celeste. He is deeply loved by his grandkids Mackenzie, Gavin, Jacob Robert, Myles, Conner, Kinley, Alana, Brady, Bennet and Sawyer, great grandchild Chase Robert , and beloved dogs Comet and G bear. He is survived by two brothers, David (Andrea) and Tom, as well as godmother and aunt Dorothy Kimps and aunt Mary Jane Verhagen along with many cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Woodside Lutheran Nursing, and the 6th floor nursing staff at St. Vincent's hospital
A private service will be held at a later day. Any condolences can be sent to Newcomer Funeral Home via www.newcomergreenbay.com or Sharon Ahern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019