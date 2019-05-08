|
Robert "Bob" Bomber
Green Bay - Robert " Bob" Bomber, 89, found peace Monday afternoon, May 6, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Born July 5, 1929, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late William and Anna Bomber. Bob attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from East High School. He then entered the U.S. Army and faithfully served in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1952. After returning from service, he married Delores DeMuth on August 20, 1952. Bob worked for a brief time in other jobs before beginning his career at KI serving in Research and Design, retiring after approximately 35 years of service. Bob will be remembered for his vast number of talents including woodcarving, carpentry, clockwork, working with metals, and also holds various patents for his wonderful ideas. Mostly, he will be remembered for his love of his family.
Robert is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Delores; children, Richard "Rick" (Coleen) Bomber, Jean (Ted) Van Egeren, Bill (Elizabeth) Bomber, Bob (Kathy) Bomber, Gary (Bernadette) Bomber, and John Bomber; 14 grandchildren, Lucas (Amber), Wade, Travis, Sarah (Andrew), Matthew (Tina), Thomas (Kristina), Katie (Jim), Ross, Joseph, Samuel, Seth, Natalie, Anna, and Laura; and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Patricia) Bomber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Donald (Rosemary) Bomber; a sister, Betty (Don) Verheyden; and a grandson, Aric.
Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street, Friday May 10, 2019, from 12:30pm until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass, 3pm Friday at Saints Peter and Paul Church followed by full military honors. Burial in Allouez Catholic Cemetery.
Bob's family extends a special thank you to the many care-givers that assisted both Bob and our family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2019