Robert "Red" Boulanger
1941 - 2020
Robert "Red" Boulanger

Luxemburg - Robert "Red" L. Boulanger, 79 of Luxemburg, passed away Thursday evening, June 11, 2020, following a short illness. He was born in Brown County to the late Richard W. and Margaret K. (De Laruelle) Boulanger on February 2, 1941, raised by Ida Jones until seven years of age and then living with his Grandfather and Grandmother Boulanger. At age 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country during 1958 to 1961. He was a member of the American Legion Post 0325, Goodman. Red was a fire fighter for the City of Green Bay for 26+ years. On February 17, 1962 he married Mary Jane DeGrand in Green Bay. She preceded him in death April 27, 2000. On July 11, 2002, he married Bonnie Dart-Massart in Bay Settlement.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie, one son, Jon (fiancée Becky) Boulanger; one daughter, Jill (Darryl) Heidtman, all of Marinette; Bonnie's children, Brenda (Al) Reckelberg, DePere; Dean (fiancée Gail) Massart, Green Bay; Jackie (Ian) Bouche, New Franken; Dennis Jr. (Laura) Massart, Luxemburg; his grandchildren, Tara Raven, Catlynn Kubash, Brady Boulanger, Corey Bersie, Jayme Heidtman, Casey Heidtman, Keith Bouche, Travis Reckelberg, Stephanie Champeau, Cassie Massart, Austin Reckelberg; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Marc Boulanger, Ken Belter Jr; three sisters, Margaret Antiaris, Darlene Boulanger, Nancy Figgins; other relatives and friends further survive.

Red was preceded in death by one grandson, Scott Boulanger; his foster mother, Ida Jones; his paternal grandparents, Lillian and John Boulanger; one brother in law, Teddy Antiaris; and members of the DeGrand and Massart Families.

As per Red's wishes his funeral will be private and held at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Military rites honored by the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262, Luxemburg. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com

A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice and St. Vincent Hospital for your care and concern.









Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 14, 2020
One of the nicest and most memorable guys I ever worked with. I will miss him.
Gil Nowak
Friend
June 13, 2020
Bonnie so sorry for your loss. I will miss seeing Red for lunch on Wednesdays . What a talented man. Our prayers are with you
Sharon Wertel
Friend
June 13, 2020
He was a hell of a nice guy and very talented, His metal art works are fantastic. RIP old friend. You caught lots of trout up north!
Dianne Plemel Thull
Friend
June 13, 2020
Our condolences to you Bonnie and family. So sorry to hear this. I just purchased two of his metal yard art pieces. He was very talented. He will be missed. Hugs to you Bonnie.
Sue and Richard Stodola
Friend
