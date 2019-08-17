|
Robert C. Bryan
GREEN BAY - Robert C. Bryan, 98, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on Aug. 26, 1920 in Mountainaire, New Mexico to the late Robert H. and Aleene (Wohlford) Bryan. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was honorably discharged. Robert was united in marriage to Martha Sharp on July 31, 1942 in Dallas, TX. She preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2011. Robert was employed as a YMCA director for 35 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his children, Robert Scott Bryan and Virginia Aleene Bryan; grandchildren, Charles Bryan and Regina Haugen; great grandchild, Will Haugen Olson; sister, Donna Eggertsen of Visalia, CA.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Colleen Merrill.
Family and friends may call at the First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe St., Green Bay on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service 10:30 p.m. at the church. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019