Robert "Bob" C. Darrow
Green Bay - Robert "Bob" C. Darrow passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Green Bay, WI at the age of 72.
Bob was born on August 9, 1946 in Chicago, IL. He graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1964. Bob proudly went on to join the United States Marine Corps and served his country in the Vietnam War. He married Sandra Stencil in 1966, during his service. They had three children. In 1984, Bob married Bonnie Terrien and together they owned and operated JR's Bar in Green Bay for 35 years, where a great family of friends was built. Bob was passionate about the years he served as secretary on the Brown County Tavern League as well as on the board of directors for the Tavern League of Wisconsin.
Over the last seven years, Bob attained his goal of getting out of the city and happily lived in Middle Inlet, WI, and enjoyed his peaceful time in the woods with his canine best buddy, George. A special thank you to his fellow proud veteran and nephew, Nick Leisch, for being there for him as a friend and whenever he needed a helping hand.
Bob will be missed by his entire family. He is survived by wife, Bonnie Darrow; daughter, Sherri (Bill) Peeters; son, Robert (Susan) Darrow; daughter, DeDe Darrow; and stepson, Brett (Nicole) Terrien. Bob was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather to many children who will miss their "Grandpa Wink".
He is further survived by his sister, Donna (Bruce) Leisch; brother, Dennis (Debbie) Darrow; sister, Judy (Joe) Lemerond; and brother, James "Jim" (Sue) Darrow, who all brought him many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, La Vern "Cecil" and Shirley Darrow; niece, Andie Darrow; and nephew, Jesse Darrow.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. until the Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. Military honors will follow. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bob's name.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Parkview Manor Nursing Home for their care and compassion for Bob.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019