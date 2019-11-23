|
|
Robert C. Dix
Green Bay - Robert C. Dix, 78, died Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born January 12, 1941, in Green Bay, to Charles and Josephine (Van Lie Shout) Dix.
Robert was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1959. For five years he worked for Prange's as a parking attendant and later for Shelter Industries. Robert had a great love of collecting old vinyl records, watching Packers, Badgers, and Brewers games, looking at flowers, playing Bingo at the Aging and Disability Resource Center and at Marla Vista Assisted Living, listening to the radio, going out for fish at The Redwood and pizza at Frank and Pat's Pizza, and playing with his sister Rose Marie's pet Pugs "Buster James", "Pug-a-Lug", "Dixie", and "Boodie".
Robert is survived by his sister Rose Marie (Daniel) Selissen; and a niece, Kim Selissen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 Madison Street, on Tuesday from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church with the Rev. Julie Wrubbel-Lange officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the Dix Family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019