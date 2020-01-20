Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Allouez Catholic Cemetery
2121 Riverside Dr.,
Green Bay, WI
Resources
1942 - 2020
Robert Carpiaux Obituary
Robert Carpiaux

Green Bay - Robert Carpiaux, age 77, of Green Bay, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Bob was born April 6, 1942 in Green Bay, son of the late Joseph Sr. and Marie (Albers) Carpiaux.

Robert is survived by his Joseph (Sharon) Carpiaux Jr., a sister, Barbara (Robert) White, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service for Robert will be held at Allouez Catholic Cemetery (2121 Riverside Dr., Green Bay), Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 1 PM. To leave an online condolence for Bob's family please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Bob's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Crossroads West and Aurora At-Home Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
