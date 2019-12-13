|
|
Robert "Mike" Collette
De Pere - Robert Michael "Mike" Collette, 81, De Pere, passed away Thursday evening December 12, 2019 due to lung complications. He was born April 12, 1938 to the late Francis and Lucille Collette. Mike attended St. Joseph Grade School and graduated from Nicolet High School in 1957. He was an all around athlete competing on the football, basketball and track teams. On April 18, 1959 he married Shirley Stuckart at St. Joseph Catholic Church, De Pere and started their family. This past April, they were privileged to celebrate 60 years of marriage.
Mike and Shirley ran a successful painting business for over 50 years. He was meticulous, worked many hours and at one point even employed a crew of 15 workers.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to be at the cottage enjoying fishing, woodcutting, tinkering with mechanics, snowmobiling and of course, hunting. Mike's biggest passion was bow hunting and the pursuit of the mighty buck. The walls in the cottage clearly show his mastery and skill. Mike will be remembered for his quiet, selfless & fun-loving ways. He loved hamburgers, Miller High Life and Christmas was his favorite holiday.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, their children; Carrie (Bob) Anderson, Stanwood, WA., William (Mary) Collette, De Pere, WI., Tammie Ruf, Green Bay, WI., James (Donna) Collette, De Pere, WI., and Paul (Geri) Collette, De Pere, WI. Twelve grandchildren; Brian (Katrina) Engel, Chris (Jessica) Engel, Jennifer (Adam) Kelm, Jane (Josh) McKeon, Billy Jo Collette, Ryan (Ana) Ruf, Brandon Ruf, Sean Ruf, Josh (Amanda) Collette, Drew Collette, Matt Collette, and Ben Collette. His great grandchildren; Charlotte Kelm, Brayden, Mason, Gavin and Clara Ruf, Ryker and Evalee Collette, Hailey, Anna, and Tiegen Engel. Also survived by siblings; Richard Collette, and Sue (Gary) Yakoubek, as well as his Godchildren; Todd Ahrens, and Tom (Pati) Ahrens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his sister; Jackie (Bob) Kellner, his sister in law Joyce Collette, and Shirley's parents, Wilfred and Lorraine (Rentmeester) Stuckart.
Friends may call after 4:00PM Monday December 16, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street De Pere until a prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for The .
Special thanks to Unity Hospice, especially Ashley, Jenna, Hailie, and Larry for all your care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019