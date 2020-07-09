Robert "Bob" "Cowboy Grandpa" Detrie, Sr.Green Bay - Robert "Bob" "Cowboy Grandpa" Detrie, Sr., 88, Green Bay, passed away July 2, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born on July 25, 1931 he is the son of the late Leonard and Stella (Quinette) Detrie of Morrison, WI. Bob served his country in the United States Coast Guard. He married Ruth (Krause) Detrie on Oct. 22 1955 and she preceded him in death on July 3, 1982. Bob started Detrie Construction in 1955 and the company today is a true 3rd generation premier company still known today for their quality craftsmanship. Bob was extremely proud of the hundreds of area homes the company built and the fact that the company has built many 2nd and 3rd homes for the same customers. He NEVER retired, and NEVER would have. He came to the office daily prior to the Covid 19 crisis. His trademarks were his Cowboy hat and that big boyish smile, both which he wore daily. His life revolved around family, building, and real estate. Bob was always a strong force in the family. Bob always saw life through the lens of things being half full vs half empty. He died the way he lived-writing his own rules and paving his own way. Bob lived life to the fullest packing in a 1000 years of life into 88 years. He truly was one of a kind. Cowboy Grandpa loved hunting, fishing, and the annual family hunting trips to Montana since the 1960's. Bob was a husband, father, and grandfather "Like no other".He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Diane) Detrie, Jr., and Dennis Detrie; grandchildren, Douglass Detrie, David (Clarissa) Detrie, Danielle Detrie, and Don Chic Jr.; great grandchildren, Dylan Detrie, Ellowyn, Anderson Detrie, Nora Burgoyne; nieces and nephews, Kay (Jeff) DeVillers, Chuck Detrie, Len Reed (Eleanor) Simmons, Jane Brody ; great nephew Brad (Michelle) Gajeski,; friend / companion Mary Kummers.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth; daughter, Debra Chic; siblings, Dorothy (Percy) Simmons, Bernard (Marian) Detrie, and nephew, Jim (Barb. living) Simmons, and great niece Sarah Gajeski.Per Bob's wishes a private service with immediate family will take place.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bellin ICU at this extremely difficult family time.