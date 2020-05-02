|
|
Robert Czech
Green Bay - Robert Czech, 73, Green Bay, died Friday, May 1, 2020, at a Green Bay hospital following a serious vascular surgery. The son of Albert and Anna (Socha) Czech was born February 18, 1947, in the Pulaski area. After graduating from Pulaski High School, Bob went to study at MSOE until he was drafted into the US Army. After his honorable discharge, he worked in Milwaukee until moving to Green Bay. Bob had been employed at Shade Computer Forms until his retirement.
Bob had a heart of gold; always ready to lend a helping hand. He was a quiet and intelligent man with a good sense of humor. Bob enjoyed ballroom dancing and liked going to shows and performances. Trips to the State fair and the Iola Car Show were also things he enjoyed.
Survivors include his siblings: Jerry (Jeanne) Czech, Shawano, Gene (Lynn) Czech, Pulaski, Ralph (Mary) Czech, Dykesville, and Marjorie Braun, Pulaski; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Danny Braun.
Private family services will be held at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
Since it isn't possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Czech family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020