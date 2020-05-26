Services
Robert D. (Bob) Bur


1925 - 2020
Robert D. Bur, (Bob)

age 94, of Green Bay, WI and Stuart Fl, passed away on May 19, 2020. Robert was born June 29, 1925 in Green Bay WI to Joseph and Cecil ( Dillon) Bur. Graduate of Cathedral High School in Green Bay and attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is a veteran of WWII, Army Air Corp. Robert worked his entire career serving as President of Bur Wholesale. Survived by: his wife of 70 years, Charlotte Bur. Children: Mary Helen Hanson (Terry) Madison WI, Ann Hoida (Don) Bonsall CA, John Bur (Paula) Luxemburg WI, Nancy Weas (Scott) Nashotah WI, Joe Bur ( Laurie) Stuart Fl and Sara Ackley (Jeff) Poway, CA. 16 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to DAV.org/Donate- (Disabled American Veterans), serving vets since 1920. Please go to www.allcounty.com to read his full obituary online
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
