Robert D. Nordeen Sr.
Siesta Key, FL. - Robert D. Nordeen, Sr., Siesta Key, FL passed away on August 27 at the age of 84.
He was born on August 3, 1935 to August and Katherine Nordeen in Superior, WI. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and was stationed in Alaska. Following his years of service, he graduated as a mechanical engineer from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1962. On June 27, 1964, he married the love of his life Marguerite McGettigan in Washington, D.C. They raised three boys in Ellicott City, MD and Huntington Beach, CA. Robert was employed by Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for 38 years where he focused on aerospace projects.
He is survived by two sons, Robert D. Nordeen, Jr. of Ellicott City, MD and Peter (Kathy) Nordeen of De Pere, WI along with two grandsons, Austin Nordeen of Minneapolis, MN and Camden Nordeen of De Pere, WI. Bob is further survived by five siblings, Betty Robbins, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Susan LePak, Duluth, MN, Judy Nordeen, Roselle, NJ, Roger (Arlene) Nordeen, Bella Vista, AR and Terry (Bettse) Nordeen of Hamilton, MT.
He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and special friend Rhoda Lindstrom.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Nordeen (2004), son, Todd Nordeen (2008) and parents, August and Katherine Nordeen.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by Unity Hospice and Green Bay Oncology.
A private memorial service will tale place at Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019