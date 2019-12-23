|
Robert D. Suess
Neenah - Robert D. "Bob" Suess of Neenah, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Evergreen Health Center. He was the husband of Gladys B. Suess, who preceded him in death March 8, 2013 during their 68th year of marriage.
Bob was born March 28, 1923 in Green Bay to Paul F. and Lillian (Brueckner) Suess. He was raised in Green Bay, where he graduated from West High School in 1941, then entered Lake Forest (IL) College.
During World War II, Bob was a combat infantryman with the 75th Division. He received a Purple Heart after being wounded on January 15, 1945, during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium.
Bob married Gladys Bartels of Green Bay July 8, 1945 at Grace Lutheran Church, Green Bay while on medical furlough. After his military discharge from Fitzsimons General Hospital Denver, CO, in August 1945, they resided in Lake Forest, IL, from 1945 through 1948.
Bob received a bachelor's degree from Lake Forest college in 1946, with partial credit from Clarkson College of Technology, Potsdam, NY. He earned a master's degree in 1947 from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, where he also completed doctoral course work. In 1984, he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration through the lifelong learning program of Lakeland College, Sheboygan, WI.
In mid-1949, after being publicity and alumni director for three years at Lake Forest College, he joined today's Western New Mexico University, Silver City, NM, as director of public relations and associate professor of journalism.
Moving to Neenah in mid-1951, Bob joined Marathon Corporation (later a division of American Can Company), Menasha, working in corporate public relations until early 1965.
From 1965 to retirement in late 1987 he directed corporate public relations, advertising and marketing services at Appleton Papers Inc. (today's Appvion), Appleton, WI.
In retirement, Bob became a full-time advertising/public relations/journalism professor at Radford University, Radford, VA, 1987-1988; and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 1989-1990. In addition, he was a public relations/advertising consultant in business and industry.
His professional and civic affiliations included Public Relations Society of America from which he earned APR professional accreditation, Fox Valley Advertising Club, Wisconsin Paper Council, Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Paper Makers Advertising Association, and Direct Marketing Association. He received 1958 and 1964 Bolton Awards for paper industry essays in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Volunteer recipients included Neenah-Menasha Retired Men's Fellowship Club, which Bob led as president for 24 years; plus, boards of Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin; Paper Industry International Hall of Fame; Military Veterans Museum and Neenah Public Library. He also served boards of Theda Clark and St. Elizabeth hospitals and was a member of Neenah's Committee on Aging.
A member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Neenah, since 1964, he served as fellowship hall building committee member; church council member, planning chair and development co-chair; Bethel Series bible teacher; and worship service lector.
Bob was a softball pitcher, baseball player and hockey player in Wisconsin and Illinois leagues. He played high school and college basketball, and also college baseball. He swam regularly at the YMCA where he logged over 5,400 miles.
He did radio play-by-play of college football and basketball; and narrated countless audio-visual programs for industry and community.
Survivors include daughter Lori Suess, Neenah; grandson Gregory Yost (Jamie Borras); great-granddaughters: Layla Grace Yost and Sofia Bliss Yost; great-grandson, Kai Yost, all of Chandler, AZ; and sister Lois (Mrs. Lee) Frangquist, Green Bay, WI; plus sister-in-law, Eileen (Lee) Stouter, Norfolk, VA.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother, Jerome P. Suess; his brother, William L. Suess; and his son, Larry J. Suess.
A funeral service for Bob will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 809 S. Commercial St., Neenah. Rev. Jon Strassman officiating. Visitation will be held Monday at church from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Luncheon for family and friends will follow the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Neenah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials could be considered for Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Neenah; Neenah-Menasha YMCA; and Military Veterans Museum, Oshkosh.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019