Robert Doxtator
Oneida - Robert C. Doxtator, age 83, of Oneida passed away on July 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on June 14, 1937 in Tomah, WI to the late Franklin and Cora (Webster) Doxtator.
Robert enlisted in the US Army in 1957, and he was a member of the Oneida VFW Post 7784. Robert married Josephine Goodbird on September 10, 1988 in Minneapolis.
He worked as a machinist for many years and later was a Vault Specialist at Mystic Lake Casino. He also held various positions with the Oneida Tribe.
Robert was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, playing cards, joking around (sarcasm), listening to country music, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by wife, Josephine Doxtator; children: Dawn (Terrance) Doxtator; Robert Jr. (Tish) Doxtator; Joy Loftis, Winona (Todd) McHardie, Robinette (Jose) Aguilar; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Doxtator; infant daughter, Donna Mae; and numerous siblings.
A visitation for Robert will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour from 4 pm to 7 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11 am. Oneida VFW Post 7784 will conduct military honors. Interment will take place at Oneida Assembly of God Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Robert's family at www.muehlboettcher.com