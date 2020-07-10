1/1
Robert Doxtator
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Doxtator

Oneida - Robert C. Doxtator, age 83, of Oneida passed away on July 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 14, 1937 in Tomah, WI to the late Franklin and Cora (Webster) Doxtator.

Robert enlisted in the US Army in 1957, and he was a member of the Oneida VFW Post 7784. Robert married Josephine Goodbird on September 10, 1988 in Minneapolis.

He worked as a machinist for many years and later was a Vault Specialist at Mystic Lake Casino. He also held various positions with the Oneida Tribe.

Robert was an avid Packer fan, enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, playing cards, joking around (sarcasm), listening to country music, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by wife, Josephine Doxtator; children: Dawn (Terrance) Doxtator; Robert Jr. (Tish) Doxtator; Joy Loftis, Winona (Todd) McHardie, Robinette (Jose) Aguilar; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Doxtator; infant daughter, Donna Mae; and numerous siblings.

A visitation for Robert will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour from 4 pm to 7 pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11 am. Oneida VFW Post 7784 will conduct military honors. Interment will take place at Oneida Assembly of God Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to Robert's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved