|
|
Robert Ducaine
Lena - Robert Norman Ducaine, 91, of the Town of Lena, passed away March 23, 2020. He was born to the late Norman, Sr. and Esther (Demmith) Ducaine September 27, 1928 in the Town of Lena. Robert married the former Audrey Hazel Schroeder on September 17, 1960 at St. James Lutheran Church in Marinette. He was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Coleman. Robert logged and hobby farmed for many years. He also worked for Graetz Manufacturing from 1969 until his retirement in 1993. Robert enjoyed hunting, gardening and watching wildlife.
Surviving are a son, Mark (Judy) Ducaine, Lena; two daughters, Brenda (Chuck Topel) Ducaine, Oconto; Cindy (Jeff) Syring, Oconto Falls; grandchildren, Kathy (Fabio') DeGaetano Plaza, Cassandra (Justin) Arneson, Jacob Syring, Kaila Konitzer, and Erin Ducaine; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emmalyn, Mckenna, Mason, Conor, and Rylee; brothers and sisters, Walter (Kay) Ducaine, Harold (Nancy) Ducane, Emma Starzer, Dorothy (Charles) Schnell, and Shirley Lombardo and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Audrey, brothers and sisters and in-laws, Beverly (Hank) Berkhout, Marcella (Edwin) Swiatnicki, Diane (Rich) Nelson, Dale Ducane, Norman Ducaine, Joseph Starzer and George Lombardo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ardne (Walter) Salefsky, Harley and Clifford Schroeder.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to The Bay of Oconto and the home care staff from The Bay at Woodlands Home Health.
Due to the Corona Virus a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Coleman is assisting the family.
Please consider memorial contributions to the Oconto Area Humane Society, 150 S. Katch Drive, Oconto, WI 54153.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2020