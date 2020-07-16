1/2
Robert "Bob" Dvorak
1934 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Dvorak

Sturgeon Bay - Robert "Bob" Dvorak, 86, of Sturgeon Bay passed at his home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born February 24, 1934 in Two Rivers to Adolph and Martha (Ihlenfeldt) Dvorak.

Bob attended and graduated from Mishicot High School. He served his country in U.S. Army from 1955-1956 in Korea. On Sept. 12, 1959, he married Carol Mae Zutz at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Collins, WI. They honeymooned in Niagara Falls.

Bob worked for the Manitowoc Company for 47 years. He started as a craft helper in Manitowoc and then transferred to Sturgeon Bay, where he worked in management for many years, retiring as Hull Superintendent on June 10, 1999.

Lumbering trees and working in the woods was one of his favorite pastimes. Bob also loved bowling and golfing. He was proud to have had two "hole-in-ones" during his golfing years. Bob was a long time and faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where he ushered and served on the church council for many years. He also loved following his children's and grandchildren's sporting events throughout the years.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; three children, Randy (Paula) Dvorak, Judy (Mike) Fish, Bob (Tina) Dvorak; six grandchildren: Jordanne (Steven) Hurley, Tanner (his girlfriend Sarah) Dvorak, Tyler Dvorak, Cole Dvorak, Carson Dvorak and Kenzie Fish; one brother, Roland (Marge) Dvorak, Two Rivers; a sister, Betty (Ray) Swagel, Kewaunee; in-laws: Ronnie and Carol Zutz, Roger and Kathy Zutz, Elaine and Alex Lau, Verenette Zutz, Mary Jane Zutz; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Milton who was killed in Korea, brother Gordon (Irene), 2 sisters, Jeanette (Ervin) Tesarik and Grace (Rudy) Novitski; in-laws: Gerald Zutz, Hilary Zutz, Joan and Charlie Nass.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Joel Sauer officiating. Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery with military honors. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. The public is invited attend to the visitation and funeral but asked to wear masks and respect proper social distancing. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to Pastor Joel Sauer for his ministry, care, and support.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
