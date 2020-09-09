Robert E. AlexanderSuamico - Robert Eli Alexander, 86 of Suamico WI passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Aurora Hospital Green Bay.Bob was born on July 17, 1934 in Namur WI, son of the late Eugene and Louise (Martin) Alexander. He married the love of his life Nancy Zipperer - O'Connell on April 18, 1970, in which they reached their 50th wedding anniversary.Bob worked at the Shipyard at a young age and then started his career as a semi-truck driver. He drove for Red Owl, Hyman Freight Way, Schneider National and Leichts Transfer. He drove semi-trucks for 51 years and ended up as owner - operator for his own trucks. He traveled thought out the whole mid-west and accumulated six million miles accident free. He then went on to being a courtesy driver at Dorsch Ford for another fifteen years.Bob was a loving, caring and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and friends at Harold's Court and White Birch Trailer Court in Door County. He loved boating and spending weekends taking the kids and friends water skiing, then having an Ice-Cold Beer after! He also loved to boat to Haines Bay with family and friends. Bob and Nancy enjoyed going to Branson Missouri twice a year and spending one week in Florida when the weather was too cold. They also went on a cruise and Nancy would meet and travel with Bob when she could.Bob is survived by his wife Nancy Alexander and his ten children.Jeff (Marilyn) Alexander, Sharon (James) Monfils, Debbie (Dean) McCabe, Cindy (Mark) Dawson, Michelle (Mark) DuBois, Mark (Connie) O'Connell, Lynn (Steve) Knight, Pam (Willy) Thompson, Eugene Alexander, Robert (Kris) O'Connell.Bob is survived by his four brothers and their families. Allen (Theresa) Alexander, Gary (Karen) Alexander, Jack (Yvonne) Alexander, Terry (Sue) Alexander.Bob is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.A private funeral service was held for immediate family at St Benedict Parish in Suamico, WI with Reverend Judah Ben-Hur S. Pigon Mf and entombment was at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.The family extends a special thank you to St Vincent's Hospital, Dr Rentmeister and the nursing staff, Dr Mark Reedy at Aurora Hospital and the nursing staff on 5th floor and 1st floor and hospice staff. Woodside Nursing Home nurses and staff, and the support of Tender Hearts Nursing Home from Chris and Rachel.The family also wants to thank Bob's son in law (James Monfils) for being on call 24/7 and always helping dad when he fell, going to doctor appointments or whatever needs Bob had. 'Dad trusted you with his whole heart'Dad you are a special inspiration to us all. You made us who we are today, and you should be proud. We hope you are driving the special highway in heaven. You touched us in so many ways that we cannot count. We love you and will miss you every day!Bob will be greeted in heaven by RUBY his beloved grand dog.