Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Heymen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Heymen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Heymen Obituary
Robert E. Heymen

Escanaba, MI - Robert E. Heymen of Escanaba, MI passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 92.

Bob was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Erwin and Elizabeth (Stoffel) Heymen. He is survived by Pat, his beloved wife of 66 years. He is also survived by his four daughters, Mary Brown, Marcia Heymen, Anne (James) Christian, Julie (Monte) Thomma, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

The Heymen family is being assisted by the Skradski Family Funeral Home in Escanaba.

For additional information or to leave the Heymen family a message of condolence, go to www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -