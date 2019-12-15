|
|
Robert E. Heymen
Escanaba, MI - Robert E. Heymen of Escanaba, MI passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 92.
Bob was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Erwin and Elizabeth (Stoffel) Heymen. He is survived by Pat, his beloved wife of 66 years. He is also survived by his four daughters, Mary Brown, Marcia Heymen, Anne (James) Christian, Julie (Monte) Thomma, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
The Heymen family is being assisted by the Skradski Family Funeral Home in Escanaba.
For additional information or to leave the Heymen family a message of condolence, go to www.skradskifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019