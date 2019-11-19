Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Robert E. Olson


1942 - 2019
Robert E. Olson Obituary
Robert E. Olson

Green Bay - Robert (Bob) E. Olson, age 77, born on July 7, 1942 and entered the Kingdom of God on November 16, 2019. Bob grew up in Superior, WI and earned a master's degree in art at UWS. He became an art teacher and taught in Ashwaubenon schools. He married Donna in 1965. Bob loved watercolor painting since high school. It was a start of a lifelong search for the perfect painting. Since retirement he volunteered for "LIR" and was an active member of North East Wisconsin Watercolor Society. He has displayed his paintings at the Art Garage, Botanical Gardens, The Gift Itself, etc. Bob played tennis at Western Racquet Club with special friends he enjoyed fellowship with. Another joy was sailing and sailboat racing.

Bob is survived by and will be sadly missed by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Holly; sons, Erik and Steve; and beloved grandson, Ben (special friend, Jenny Anderegg). He is also survived by his brother, Larry (Lee) Olson; sisters, Kathy Pierson and Mary (Ken) Bauer; sisters-in-law, Linda Perrott and Suzy Lindholm; many nephews and one niece; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dick and brother-in-law, Gary Lindholm.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church, 2700 Babcock Road in Ashwaubenon. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am with Rev. Josh Fite officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is set for either St. John Youth Mission Trip or Aspiro. Expressions of sympathy and photos may be shared with Bob's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
