Robert E. "Bob" Opelt
Neillsville - Robert Opelt, age 97, of Neillsville, WI died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Riverside Assisted Living Center in Neillsville.
Robert Everet Opelt was born on November 26, 1922 in Neillsville, WI the son of Carl and Permilla (Mack) Opelt. He graduated from Neillsville High School in 1940 and then attended the farm short course in Madison, WI. Bob was united in marriage to Dorothy Mary Langreck on September 26, 1944, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville. They farmed for many years in the Town of Pine Valley and raised eight children. In addition to running a full-time dairy farm, Bob also worked part-time for Alfred Boon Construction, the Post Office and shoveled coal for Bruce Tibbett. Eventually they sold the farm to their son, Wayne and they moved to their home just south of the farm. Dorothy died in 2008. Bob enjoyed staying in Green Bay with his daughter Kathy and her husband Don for a year. Special appreciation to his caregiver Sue who took such good care of our Dad while at home. Thanks to the staff at Riverside Assisted Living and hospice care for the excellent care they gave our Dad while there.
Bob was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Neillsville. He served as an usher in the church and often helped with the charcoal chicken dinner for the parish fall potluck dinner. He was a Grand Knight member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served on numerous boards including the Neillsville School Board for 15 years, was a long-time member of the Pine Valley Town Board and also served as the Town Chairman. He was also a long-time member of the Clark County Board, the ASCS Board and the Neillsville Men's Club.
Bob loved fishing and hunting, gardening and listening to old-time music. He was also a long-time, faithful and generous contributor to the Special Olympics.
He is survived by children, Pat (Jack O'Brien) Eisentraut, Neillsville, Kathy (Don) Herbel, Green Bay, Dennis (Jean) Opelt, De Pere, Janet (Tony) Smith, Neillsville, Tom (Kari) Opelt, Neillsville, Wayne (Connie) Opelt, Neillsville, and Larry (Tina) Opelt, Neillsville, a daughter-in-law, Carol Opelt, Neillsville; numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren step-great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, siblings, Evelyn (Donald) Schutte, Neillsville, Donald (Sue) Opelt, Greenwood, Dale (Betty) Opelt, Neillsville, Jennie (Ben) Urlaub, Neillsville and Dorothy Gutenberger, Granton, sisters-in-law, Hanna Opelt of De Pere, WI, Janice Opelt, Terrie Opelt, Mary Opelt and Mary Ann Langreck all of Neillsville, WI, Lil Langreck and Niva Langreck both of Milwaukee, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, Carl and Millie Opelt, a son, Gerald Opelt, a son-in-law, David Eisentraut, a granddaughter, Bethany Opelt; a great-granddaughter, Amaya Schleis, a great great grandson, Samuel Strangfeld, siblings and siblings-in-law, Bill Opelt, Rudy Opelt, Arnold (Delores) Opelt, Bernard Opelt, Kenneth (Ruth) Opelt, Gordon "Butch" Opelt and Marcella "Mardy" Opelt, Herb and Nina Langreck, Harold and Rosie Langreck,, John and Marie Resong and Robert Langreck.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Neillsville. The Celebrants will be Fr. Eric Awortwe-Dadson and Fr. Woodrow H. Pace. Music will be provided by Vincente Cortez, organist and St. Mary's Choir. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Neillsville. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary Service Tuesday at the Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville. Visitation will also be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Casketbearers are his grandchildren: David Eisentraut, Jon Herbel, Ryan Opelt, Bill Gurney, Isaac Opelt, Krista Opelt and Jill Fox.
