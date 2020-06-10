Robert E. PantzloffGreen Bay - Robert E. Pantzloff, 83, of Green Bay, WI, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at a local hospital.He was born to the late Edward and Dorothy (Lackershire) Pantzloff on May 5, 1936 in Crystal, WI.Robert served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961.Bob is survived by his children, Barb Lewis of De Pere, WI, Bruce (Margaret) Pantzloff of Freedom, CA, Brenda Lardinois of Green Bay, and Bridget (Rob) Labadie of Bell, FL; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, His brother Milton of Silver Springs, FL and many nieces, nephews and friends.He was preceded in death by his son, Bart and his parents. His sister Shirley Maske brother in-law Donald Maske and sister in-law Theresa Pantzloff.Family and friends may gather at Fort Howard Memorial Park Cemetery, 1350 N. Military Ave. Green Bay, WI on Friday, June 26, 2020 for full Military Honors and burial at 10AM.